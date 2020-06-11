2020 June 11 18:23

Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are going down in response to information about record high US reserves

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $220 pmt (-$5).

Average price of MGO - $325 pmt (-).

Average price of ULSFO - $305 pmt (-).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $277 pmt (+$2)

Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $238

- MGO - $340

- ULSFO 0,1% - $320

- VLSFO 0,5% - $292

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.