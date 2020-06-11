  The version for the print

    First train arrival at Stockholm Norvik Port

    The first scheduled freight train has rolled into the new freight port, Stockholm Norvik Port, along the new industrial branch line. Ports of Stockholm constructed the railway line to provide greater sustainable transport possibilities and to increase the range of transport alternatives to and from the port.

    On Tuesday 9th June the first Green Cargo train arrived at Stockholm Norvik Port on the newly built industrial branch line. Ports of Stockholm has built just over four kilometres of industrial branch line to couple Stockholm Norvik Port to the Swedish railway network; an investment of SEK 800 million.

    Industrial branch line facts
     A 4400 metre-long branch line
     An additional 360 metres of track on the port esplanade
     A railway yard with three 750 metre-long tracks
     A 100 metre-long siding

    Stockholm Norvik Port opened in May 2020 and consists of two parts. One part is the container terminal that replaces the Container Terminal at the Frihamnen Port. This will be run by Hutchison Ports, one of the world’s largest container terminal operators, with 52 ports in 27 countries. The other part of the port is a RoRo terminal for rolling goods that will be run by Ports of Stockholm and will open during the autumn.

