2020 June 9 17:52
NCSP Group handled 45.9 million tonnes of cargo in January–April 2020
NCSP Group informs that is normalized cargo turnover in January–April 2020 grew by 1.7% year-on-year.
A growth of 1,368 thousand tons in oil transshipment against the backdrop of the total increased turnover of this raw material in the ports of the Russian Federation.
In January–April 2020, transshipment of liquid cargo at NCSP Group terminals was up by 6.4% or 2,311 thousand tons on par with the same period in 2019, and amounted to 38,176 thousand tons.
Transshipment of crude oil for 4 months 2020 increased to 24,090 thousand tons against the same period in 2019 (+6%, or 1,368 thousand tons), the growth rate is higher than the industry growth rates by 3 p.p. Cargo turnover of oil products increased by 6.8% to 13,667 thousand tons (by 871 thousand tons), which is higher than the industry growth rates by 1.5 p.p.
The volume of vegetable oil transshipment grew by 93.1% to 196,000 tons.
Turnover of liquid fertilizers (UAN) totaled 223,000 tons, below the figure for the previous-year period (–9.3%).
In January–April 2020, the volume of bulk cargo transshipment at the NCSP Group terminals amounted to 2,286 thousand tons, or increased by 320 thousand tons (+16.3%) against the same period in 2019.
The volume of iron ore raw materials transshipment climbed up by 59.9% or 581,000 tons, to 1,549,000 tons. Coal cargo turnover amounted to 459 thousand tons.
Transshipment of chemical cargo was up by 28,000 tons (+12.6%). The volume of raw sugar transshipment totaled 5 thousand tons. This drop was due to the refocusing of beet sugar exports from Russia to Asian CIS countries amid the following circumstances:
- high raw sugar market price;
- low price of Russian beet sugar in the domestic market.
In January–April 2020, transshipment of general cargo at terminals of NCSP Group decreased by 27.3%, or 1,366 thousand tons, relative to the result of 4 months 2019, and amounted to 3,639 thousand tons.
The decrease in volumes was mainly due to lower turnover of ferrous metals and cast iron, which amounted to 3,177 thousand tons (-30% or 1,394 thousand tons), caused by unfavorable conditions in the foreign markets in the segment of finished products.
Transshipment volumes of non-ferrous metals reached 373,000 tons, an increase of 81,000 tons (+28%) thanks to strong activity in the aluminum market.
Turnover of timber and perishable cargo comprised 41,000 tons and 49,000 tons, respectively.
NCSP Group's container transshipment through its berths totaled 1,650,000 tons or 175,000 TEU in January–April 2020, which is 25% less in tons or (23% less in TEU) compared to the previous year against the background of reduced turnover of freighted import containers, because of the COVID-19
Pandemic beginning included.
In January–April 2020, the volume of other cargo transshipment at NCSP Group terminals made up 122,000 tons, which is 52,000 tons more against the same period in 2019.
NCSP Group's cargo turnover in January–April 2020/2019 (thousand tons)
January–April
Change
2020
2019
thousand tons
%
Cargo turnover, total
45,872.840
45,111.482
761.358
1.69%
Liquid cargo, total
38,176.071
35,865.078
2,310.994
6.44%
Crude oil
24,090.170
22,722.023
1,368.147
6.02%
Oil products
13,666.673
12,795.541
871.132
6.81%
UAN
223.084
245.913
-22.829
-9.28%
Seed oils
196.145
101.600
94.545
93.06%
Bulk cargo, total
2,285.793
1,966.234
319.558
16.25%
Iron ore raw materials
1,549.279
968.742
580.537
59.93%
Other ore cargo
23.764
89.501
-65.738
-73.45%
Chemical cargo
249.395
221.418
27.978
12.64%
Coal
458.765
434.591
24.174
5.56%
Sugar and other
4.590
251.983
-247.393
-98.18%
General cargo, total
3,639.256
5,005.434
-1,366.178
-27.29%
Ferrous metals and cast iron
3,176.677
4,570.591
-1,393.913
-30.50%
Timber
41.061
117.742
-76.681
-65.13%
Timber (thousand cubic meters)
74.656
214.076
-139.420
-65.13%
Nonferrous metals
372.856
291.896
80.959
27.74%
Perishable goods
48.662
25.205
23.457
93.06%
Containers
1,649.564
2,204.599
-555.034
-25.18%
Containers
1,649.564
2,204.599
-555.034
-25.18%
Containers (thousand TEU)
175.418
228.417
-52.999
-23.20%
Other cargo
122.156
70.137
52.018
74.17%
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.
NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 2019 amounted to 142.5 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 866.4 million in 2019. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.
