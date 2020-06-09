  The version for the print

  2020 June 9 17:52

    NCSP Group handled 45.9 million tonnes of cargo in January–April 2020

     

    NCSP Group informs that is normalized cargo turnover in January–April 2020 grew by 1.7% year-on-year.

    A growth of 1,368 thousand tons in oil transshipment against the backdrop of the total increased turnover of this raw material in the ports of the Russian Federation.

    In January–April 2020, transshipment of liquid cargo at NCSP Group terminals was up by 6.4% or 2,311 thousand tons on par with the same period in 2019, and amounted to 38,176 thousand tons.

    Transshipment of crude oil for 4 months 2020 increased to 24,090 thousand tons against the same period in 2019 (+6%, or 1,368 thousand tons), the growth rate is higher than the industry growth rates by 3 p.p. Cargo turnover of oil products increased by 6.8% to 13,667 thousand tons (by 871 thousand tons), which is higher than the industry growth rates by 1.5 p.p.

    The volume of vegetable oil transshipment grew by 93.1% to 196,000 tons.

    Turnover of liquid fertilizers (UAN) totaled 223,000 tons, below the figure for the previous-year period (–9.3%).

    In January–April 2020, the volume of bulk cargo transshipment at the NCSP Group terminals amounted to 2,286 thousand tons, or increased by 320 thousand tons (+16.3%) against the same period in 2019.

    The volume of iron ore raw materials transshipment climbed up by 59.9% or 581,000 tons, to 1,549,000 tons. Coal cargo turnover amounted to 459 thousand tons.

    Transshipment of chemical cargo was up by 28,000 tons (+12.6%). The volume of raw sugar transshipment totaled 5 thousand tons. This drop was due to the refocusing of beet sugar exports from Russia to Asian CIS countries amid the following circumstances:

    - high raw sugar market price;

    - low price of Russian beet sugar in the domestic market.

    In January–April 2020, transshipment of general cargo at terminals of NCSP Group decreased by 27.3%, or 1,366 thousand tons, relative to the result of 4 months 2019, and amounted to 3,639 thousand tons.

    The decrease in volumes was mainly due to lower turnover of ferrous metals and cast iron, which amounted to 3,177 thousand tons (-30% or 1,394 thousand tons), caused by unfavorable conditions in the foreign markets in the segment of finished products.

    Transshipment volumes of non-ferrous metals reached 373,000 tons, an increase of 81,000 tons (+28%) thanks to strong activity in the aluminum market.

    Turnover of timber and perishable cargo comprised 41,000 tons and 49,000 tons, respectively.

    NCSP Group's container transshipment through its berths totaled 1,650,000 tons or 175,000 TEU in January–April 2020, which is 25% less in tons or (23% less in TEU) compared to the previous year against the background of reduced turnover of freighted import containers, because of the COVID-19

    Pandemic beginning included.

    In January–April 2020, the volume of other cargo transshipment at NCSP Group terminals made up 122,000 tons, which is 52,000 tons more against the same period in 2019.

    NCSP Group's cargo turnover in January–April 2020/2019 (thousand tons)

     

    January–April

    Change

    2020

    2019

    thousand tons

    %

    Cargo turnover, total

    45,872.840

    45,111.482

    761.358

    1.69%

    Liquid cargo, total

    38,176.071

    35,865.078

    2,310.994

    6.44%

    Crude oil

    24,090.170

    22,722.023

    1,368.147

    6.02%

    Oil products

    13,666.673

    12,795.541

    871.132

    6.81%

    UAN

    223.084

    245.913

    -22.829

    -9.28%

    Seed oils

    196.145

    101.600

    94.545

    93.06%

    Bulk cargo, total

    2,285.793

    1,966.234

    319.558

    16.25%

    Iron ore raw materials

    1,549.279

    968.742

    580.537

    59.93%

    Other ore cargo

    23.764

    89.501

    -65.738

    -73.45%

    Chemical cargo

    249.395

    221.418

    27.978

    12.64%

    Coal

    458.765

    434.591

    24.174

    5.56%

    Sugar and other

    4.590

    251.983

    -247.393

    -98.18%

    General cargo, total

    3,639.256

    5,005.434

    -1,366.178

    -27.29%

    Ferrous metals and cast iron

    3,176.677

    4,570.591

    -1,393.913

    -30.50%

    Timber

    41.061

    117.742

    -76.681

    -65.13%

    Timber (thousand cubic meters)

    74.656

    214.076

    -139.420

    -65.13%

    Nonferrous metals

    372.856

    291.896

    80.959

    27.74%

    Perishable goods

    48.662

    25.205

    23.457

    93.06%

    Containers

    1,649.564

    2,204.599

    -555.034

    -25.18%

    Containers

    1,649.564

    2,204.599

    -555.034

    -25.18%

    Containers (thousand TEU)

    175.418

    228.417

    -52.999

    -23.20%

    Other cargo

    122.156

    70.137

    52.018

    74.17%

    NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

    NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 2019 amounted to 142.5 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 866.4 million in 2019. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

