2020 June 9 11:01

Andrey Bubnov takes the helm of Transportation Assets Management LLC

From 2013, he held leading positions within Delo Group

Andrey Bubnov has been appointed as General Director of Transportation Assets Management LLC from 9 June 2020. He replaces Igor Feodorov who had held this position from 2012, T.A.Management says in its press release.

Andrey Bubnov was born on 11 December 1980. He is a graduate of the Economics Department of Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the MFA of Russia. Between 2003 and 2011, Andrey Bubnov held different positions in the London and Moscow offices of Morgan Stanley, an investment bank of America. From 2011 — Financial Director of Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port PJSC. Between 2013 and 2019 — held leading positions within Delo Group. In particular, Andrey Bubnov was in charge of the purchase and strategic development of Global Ports.

Rich experience of Andrey Bubnov will contribute to implementation of numerous large-scale transformation projects. At his new position, Andrey Bubnov is focused on execution of the strategic programme for development of stevedore and shipping assets run by T.A. Management.

Igor Feodorov will stay with the transport group turning to the development of stevedore assets through the Boards of Directors. Operational experience of the top manager and many years of his contribution to the business success is highly appreciated by both the group and the general community of professionals.

T.A.Management (Transportation Assets Management LLC) runs stevedore assets in the North-West of Russia (Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg OJSC, Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC and Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC) and in the South of the country (Tuapse Sea Commercial Port JSC and Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC) as well shipping companies (Volga Shipping Company and North-Western Shipping Company).

Stevedoring companies run by T.A.Management handle a wide range of cargoes including containers, Ro-Ro, metal, coal, grain, sugar, crude oil and oil products. Total area of their storage facilities is about 900,000 square meters, total length of berths - 11,400 meters. In 2018, the companies handled 37.0 million tonnes of cargo.

Shipping companies operate a fleet of 236 cargo ships with a deadweight ranging between 3,000 and 7,150 tonnes. They are involved in cargo transportation on inland water ways and international sea routes with specialization in exports/imports of general, dry bulk and loose cargo. In 2019, they carried over 14 million tonnes.