2020 June 2 14:28

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard lays down a series of eight crab catching ships

The construction will be covered by investment quota procedure

On 2 June 2020, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka Primorsky Territory) laid down a series of eight crab catching ships which are to be built for five years under the investment quota programme, says press center of the Primorsky Territory.



The keel-laying ceremony was held via video conference.



Six crab catchers will be built for Antey Group and two ships – for Pacific Fishing Company (TRK).



The ship design was developed by DAMEN Engineering (Saint-Petersburg).



Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard signed the agreements Antey and TRK in the beginning of 2020. The ships are to be built in three phases (3+3+2) between 2020 and 2024.



According to Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, it is a milestone event for both the Far East and the entire country. Modern Russia has not yet seen the construction of such a big series of ships intended for operation in the Far East and in the North-West of the country.



Primorsky Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said this project would give an impetus to the development of Nakhodka shipyard.



The ships intended for catching and transportation of live crab will have Ice2 class and will be deployed for operation in Russia’s Northern and Far Eastern basins. Each ship of the series will have nine tanks for a total of 100 tonnes of live crab. The ships will feature improved seaworthiness and fuel efficiency.

Total gross tonnage of the crab catcher exceeds 1,000 tonnes, its length is 57.7 meters, width – 12.6 meters. The ship will be equipped with a conventional propulsion unit. Endurance - 30 days.



Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard was established in 1951 and incorporated in 1992. In 1999 NSRY obtained ISO 9002:1994 certificate. Then the company participated in large infrastructure projects in the Primorsky Territory.

Related links:

35 crab catchers to be built in Russia by 2025 – Rosrybolovstvo >>>>

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard starts cutting steel for first crab catching ship >>>>

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC to build eight crab catchers >>>>

Onezhsky Shipyard held steel cutting ceremony for first crab catching ship ordered by Russian Crab Group >>>>