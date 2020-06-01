2020 June 1 18:13

Tallink Grupp to reroute its vessel Isabelle to operate on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route from 7 June 2020

Tallink Grupp has today announced that it will reroute its vessel Isabelle to operate on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route from Sunday, 7 June 2020 until the end of August 2020.

Currently the company’s vessel Regal Star operates on the only route currently open between Estonia and Sweden, ensuring a vital transport link for cargo and supplies between the two countries. Regal Star has also been carrying passengers with vehicles during the state of emergency to offer a travel lifeline for those people who had unavoidable reasons fort ravelling between the two countries also during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As demand for cargo transport capacity and also for passengers with vehicles has increased in recent weeks and in order to ensure that sufficient space is available for all the passengerson board for social distancing, the company has decided to add another vessel to the route for the period 7 June – 31 August 2020. The vessel will still predominantly transport cargo between the two countries, but will also take passengers with vehicles, who need to travel between the two countries for reasons other than tourism and leisure.

„Adding Isabelle to the Paldiski-Kapellskär route will give those people who need to travel to and from Sweden or further in the Nordics additional options and also increase capacity for cargo transportation on this vital route. There are many people in Estonia who work in Sweden and Norway and for whom the only way of getting to work and back home is with our vessels. Regal Star has been a real crisis hero for the last few months, ensuring people and cargo keep moving between our two countries, but we have come to a point where Regal Star alone isn’t enough,“ Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp said.

„Similarly to all our other vessels, we have enforced extensive safety measures on Isabelle with reduced food and beverage and shopping services available on board to ensure everything is available for a comfortable journey. On Isabelle there are well over 600 cabins, which means that all those currently travelling will have plenty of space to travel in safety and comfort,“ Nõgene added.

