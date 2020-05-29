2020 May 29 18:36

Port of Marseille Fos to constuct a new international ferry terminal

Having secured a favourable recommendation from the inquiry commissioner to build the new Cap Janet international terminal in late 2019, the Port of Marseille Fos selected Eurovia Méditerranée, GTM Sud, Isolbat, and Snef to carry out the work, the company said in its release.

A new international terminal for passengers to and from North Africa Every year, the Port of Marseille Fos caters for around 500,000 passengers travelling to and from North Africa. This passenger traffic results in 400 calls currently spread over 2 sites: one opposite Cathédrale de la Major and the other near Cap Janet.

In order to improve the accessibility and passenger reception conditions, the Port of Marseille Fos and Aix-Marseille Provence Metropolis, in partnership with the government, and regional and département authorities, will group all these operations on the Cap Janet site.

The new international ferry terminal will provide direct access from the A55 motorway - just after the Port's Gate 4. It will incorporate a route with a capacity of 3,000 vehicles per day, upgraded border control units and comfortable spaces for waiting passengers as well as a 600 passenger-capacity pedestrian terminal.

Following the official publication of the call for tenders, the Port of Marseille Fos selected GTM Sud for the structural work (€5.6 million), Isolbat for the finishing work (€1.3 million), Eurovia Méditerranée for the roads and networks (€2.4 million) and Snef for the technical equipment (€3 million). These four companies were selected as the best bidders in terms of both technical and financial criteria. Work is expected to start at the end of the summer, and the terminal should be ready for operation in 2022. Today, the Port and the companies are beginning the site preparation phase. The present health crisis has forced them to innovate and find solutions to ensure that the staff are safe and the timetable is maintained.