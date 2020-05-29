2020 May 29 14:49

Admiral Makarov University introduced new GMDSS simulator class

A new training class for radio specialists of the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) has been put into operation at the Makarov Training Centre of Admiral Makarov SUMIS.

The class is intended for conventional training of cadets of the Institute «Marine Academy», and the advanced training of boatmasters and GMDSS radioelectronic specialists.

The new class includes a modern simulator in the configuration of 8 students’ working stations and 1 instructor’s working place, as well as real equipment of ship’s satellite communication stations. Candidates receiving diplomas «Operator GMDSS Restricted Area», «GMDSS Operator» or «Electronics Class 2 GMDSS» could work out practical skills on modern VHF and MF/HF stations «Sailor 6000» manufactured by «Сobham» group.

Touch-screen simulator monitors without computer mouse allow trainees to get the equipment control skills similar to the real working conditions.

The «Iridium» satellite communication station equipment enables to establish a real-time telephone connection with any subscriber of the world’s telephone network.

During the acceptance tests of the new GMDSS simulator, the administration, instructors and technical specialists of the Admiral Makarov SUMIS checked the software and hardware complex of the new simulator and the functionality of its upgraded version.

The first training course in the new class takes start after the removal of quarantine restrictions and official permission for full-time training.

The brand new GMDSS training complex was purchased with the support of «Rosneft» company.