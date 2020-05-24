2020 May 24 15:37

ABS launches new guide for wind-assisted propulsion systems

ABS has published the ABS Guide to Wind-Assisted Propulsion System Installation, providing class safety standards when installing wind-assisted systems.



The Guide is applicable to two leading wind-assisted propulsion technologies: Flettner rotors and wing sails, including both rigid and soft sails.



“Wind-assisted propulsion systems, which use wind thrust to reduce vessel fuel consumption have real potential to contribute to industry decarbonization objectives. ABS is committed to working with industry to integrate this technology safely and efficiently,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.



Modern wind-assisted propulsion technology differs from conventional sails in terms of efficiency, smaller windage area, and automatic control systems. New technologies leverage wind thrust and automatic control systems to optimize thrust force generation, adapting to wind conditions.



The guide covers structures, machinery, stability, navigational safety, maneuverability, fire safety, emergency systems, materials and non-destructive testing. It introduces the notations Wind-Assisted in respect of vessel safety and Wind-Assisted+, which additionally addresses the safety of the system and machinery.