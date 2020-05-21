2020 May 21 15:42

Divers of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet are preparing for "Depth" competition

The divers are improving their professional skills during scheduled training sessions and practical underwater work

Despite the difficult epidemic situation, the diving specialists of the Northern fleet rescue team continue to prepare for the "Depth" competition of the Army international games in 2020, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. Their training takes place during scheduled training sessions, as well as during practical underwater work.

Working out professional skills of divers begins in classrooms and on simulators, where various emergency situations that can occur under water are shown.

The work of divers at depth is monitored by a video camera of a remote-controlled underwater vehicle. With its help, the head of the descent can control the actions of the diver from the board of the diving boat. A rescue diver is on duty on the boat, ready to assist and evacuate a friend from the depth in an emergency. There is also a pressure chamber on board that provides decompression mode for a diver who is quickly raised to the surface from a depth.

To prepare divers for competitive tests, specialists of the department of search and rescue operations of the Northern fleet assembled a special stand for working under water. This is a cube welded from steel tubes, on which are placed vises, brackets and other devices for performing various operations at depth: welding, cutting, assembling structures, mounting parts, etc.

Regular training helped the Northern fleet divers to win a prize at the inter-fleet stage of the "Depth" competition, which was held in March this year in Sevastopol. As a result of strict professional selection, three Northern fleet divers were included in the team that will perform at the international stage of the competition.

Last year, the Russian Navy team that performed in Iran took first place, and the Northern fleet diver Alexey Ivanov set a record for underwater metal cutting-86 centimeters with a single electrode.