2020 May 20 15:58

Nakilat takes delivery and management of LNG carrier newbuild

Nakilat has taken delivery of a newbuild LNG carrier, “Global Energy”, which will be commercially and technically managed in-house by Nakilat, the company said in its release. Built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), this is the first of four LNG carrier newbuilds to be delivered to Global Shipping Co. Ltd., a joint venture of Nakilat (60%) and Maran Ventures Inc. (Maran Ventures) (40%). The delivery of all four newbuild LNG carriers by end-2021 will bring Nakilat’s fleet to 74 vessels, which is just under 12% of current global LNG fleet in carrying capacity.



About Nakilat

Nakilat is a Qatari Public Shareholding Company which originally listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in 2005. As a shipping and maritime company, Nakilat provides an essential transportation link in the State of Qatar’s LNG supply chain. Its LNG shipping fleet is the largest in the world, comprising of 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages one FSRU and four large LPG carriers. Nakilat operates the ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication facilities at Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City via strategic joint ventures: N-KOM and QFAB. Nakilat also offers a full range of marine support services to vessels operating in Qatari waters.



About Maran Ventures and the Angelicoussis Group

The Angelicoussis Group is a privately-held group of shipping companies with a fleet of over 150 vessels in operation and under construction. Maran Ventures is the LNG ship-owning arm of the Angelicoussis Group that employs Maran Gas Maritime Inc. to operate its fleet of 33 LNG carriers and supervise the construction of an additional 12 more LNG carriers, including one FSRU, at DSME.





