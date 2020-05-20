2020 May 20 13:06

Abu Dhabi Terminals receives 5 new ship-to-shore cranes

As part of its ongoing expansion efforts, Abu Dhabi Terminals (ADT), today announced the delivery of its latest batch of Ship to Shore (STS) cranes, the company said in its release.

Abu Dhabi Terminals is the Management Company and operator of Khalifa Port Container Terminal (KPCT), the region’s first semi-automated terminal and one of the most technically advanced.

The five new cranes each with a 73 metre reach, 52 metre height and a lifting capacity of 90 tonnes are integral to ambitious plans that aim to increase capacity at KPCT to 5 million TEU (twenty foot-equivalent units) by the end of 2020.

The STS cranes are among the largest in the world and will play a key role in ADT’s technologically advanced operational ecosystem at Khalifa Port, the flagship semi-automated deep-water port owned by Abu Dhabi Ports Group.

ADT purchased the ultra-modern cranes from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. (ZMPC) in China. This milestone follows the recent arrival of a batch of Automated Stacking Cranes which are also part of the expansion project, taking the total number of cranes at the terminal to 22.

The final phase of ADT expansion will see the Terminal linked to the Etihad Rail network providing direct rail connections across the UAE and regionally.

The 1.6 billion expansion at Abu Dhabi Terminals is part of AED 4 billion development projects underway at Khalifa Port including an AED 2.2 billion development of its South Quay and Khalifa Port Logistics which will expand overall capacity and boost container capacity to 9 million TEUs over the next 5 years.

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать