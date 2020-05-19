2020 May 19 15:31

RF Ministry of Transport postpones expiration date of vessel documents for half a year

This measure is applicable only in force majeure circumstances



Validity of credentials and medical certificates has been extended for crewmembers of sea-going ships amid the challenging epidemiological situation in different regions of the world and with the purpose to ensure uninterrupted operation of ships flying under the flag of the Russian Federation, says the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation.



According to the statement, this measure is applicable only in force majeure circumstances caused by the expansion of the coronavirus infection if credentials of crewmembers expire before 20 June 2020 inclusive or medical certificates expire before 20 September 2020 inclusive.



The validity of credentials including those required under the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978, is extended for a period of 6 months.



No extension marks or new documents are required.



The validity of medical certificates can be extended for a period of 3 months.

Marine Administration of the Russian Federation reserve the right to change or cancel the above mentioned measures any time, depending on the situation with the COVID-19 expansion.



