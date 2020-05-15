2020 May 15 17:39

DBRS Morningstar releases commentary on COVID-19 pandemic's impact on container terminal operators

DBRS Limited (DBRS Morningstar) DBRS Morningstar says it has released a commentary on the impact of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic on container terminal operators. The commentary assesses the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global container terminal volumes by looking at historical data, performance during the 2008–09 financial crisis, medium-term indicators of demand, and other factors.



The commentary also looks at the impact of trade tensions on container terminal volumes at major North American ports in light of the potential reopening of the trade deal entered into between the U.S. and China in January 2020. DBRS Morningstar rates container terminal operators with presence in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, all on a private basis and does not publish comments on such ratings.



Key highlights include: