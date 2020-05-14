2020 May 14 11:44

Maintenance works scheduled at Yamal LNG

The second and third LNG trains to be maintained with consecutive shutdowns for 12 days each

Yamal LNG announced the scheduled maintenance of the second and third LNG trains with consecutive shutdowns for 12 days each from 21 May to 15 June 2020. In addition to regular maintenance works, Yamal LNG plan to modernize the absorbers at the mercury removal units, as well as implement a number of upgrades aimed at improving the efficiency of the LNG trains. The regular maintenance is carried out in accordance with the approved annual schedule and will not affect the planned LNG production volume for the year.

Due to the successful implementation of a Risk Based Inspection (RBI) maintenance system at Yamal LNG, the scheduled maintenance of the first liquefaction train is postponed by one year from August 2020 to 2021. The RBI methodology allows to maintain reliable operations of the LNG plant while reducing the total number of service hours.

Yamal LNG is constructing a 17.4 mtpa natural gas liquefaction plant comprised of three LNG trains of 5.5 mtpa each and one LNG train of 900 thousand tons per annum, utilizing the hydrocarbon resources of the South-Tambeyskoye field in the Russian Arctic. The first LNG Train began production in Q4 2017, Trains 2 and 3 — in July 2018 and November 2018, respectively. Yamal LNG shareholders include PAO NOVATEK (50.1%), Total (20%), CNPC (20%), and the Silk Road Fund (9.9%).