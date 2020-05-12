-
2020 May 12 16:20
RF Government instructed to draft proposals concerning construction of fishing ships in Crimea
Vladimir Putin approved instructions following a meeting with representatives of Crimea and Sevastopol
The President of the Russian Federation approved a list of instructions following a meeting with representatives of the public in the Republic of Crimea and the city of federal importance Sevastopol that took place on March 18, 2020.
According to the Kremlin, the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of Sevastopol were instructed to draft proposals concerning the development of the shipbuilding industry – specifically, the construction of vessels for the fishing fleet, including at the shipbuilding yards located in the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol. Instructions were also given to prepare proposals regarding the renovation of the Naval School cultural heritage site in Sevastopol.
