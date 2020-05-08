2020 May 8 11:43

Vladimir Putin gave instructions to encourage transit container shipping

Subsidizing is needed to increase the share of high paying freight attracted to Russia’s transport networks on a permanent basis



After the meeting on transport sector development held on 7 May 2020 via videoconference, Russian President proposed adding to the national action plan measures to encourage transit container shipping.



According to the meeting transcript subsidizing of such shipping was initiated at the meeting by Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh.



According to him, that would require about RUB 1 billion.



The proposal has been approved by the Ministry of Finance.



“I propose adding to the national action plan measures to encourage transit container shipping (my colleagues were very convincing on this just now) and to explore profitable logistics routes, for our exporters to discover new prospective markets, - said Vladimir Putin. - As capacity is being freed up in the Russian transport system, it must be used to meet the needs of Russian companies and exploit Russia’s geographic advantages in the interest of the national economy and our people”.

