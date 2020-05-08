2020 May 8 10:16

Vladimir Putin called for seasonal inland water transport to be paid special attention

Additional support will be needed if anything prevents the normal operation of the navigation season

When opening the meeting on transport sector development held on 7 May 2020 via videoconference, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that special attention should be paid to seasonal transport, primarily inland water transport, says press center of the Kremlin.

“It only operates for just six months, from May to October, which means that if anything prevents the normal operation of the navigation season, and the fleet does not reach its usual capacity, companies and their staff will need additional support”, said the President.

The President emphasized that “the drop in tourist flows is a common, crosscutting challenge for all passenger transport. International tourism has virtually come to a halt, and it will take time before it recovers to its pre-pandemic levels”.

Vladimir Putin believes that “We need to use the reserves that become available within the transport sector for developing domestic tourism, region-to-region transport, as well as for offering quality and affordable services to our people, who will no doubt be eager to travel around the country once the restrictions are lifted”.