2020 May 6 12:51

Russian Railways' network loading down 4.3% in 4M’ 2020

The decrease was registered in the segments of coal and oil, growth - in the segments of grain and construction cargo

In January-April 2019, the network of Russian Railways loaded 407.5 million tonnes of cargo, down 4.3%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reporting period, the railways shipped the following goods: coal – 114.8 million tonnes (-10.3%, year-on-year); coke – 3.6 million tonnes (-4%); crude oil and oil products – 75.8 million tonnes (-4.7%); iron and manganese ore – 39.3 million tonnes (-0.2%); ferrous metal – 23.5 million tonnes (-8.8%); ferrous metal scrap – 3.8 million tonnes (-10.6%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 20.5 million tonnes (+0.9%); cement –6.4 million tonnes (-7.8%); timber – 14.1 million tonnes (-5.2%); grain – 8.1 million tonnes (+9.7%); construction cargo – 39.5 million tonnes (+4.1%); non-ferrous ore and sulphur feedstock – 6.4 million tonnes (+1.6%); chemicals and soda – 8.5 million tonnes (-4.3%); industrial feedstock and moulded materials – 9.9 million tonnes (-10.5%).

From the beginning of the year, freight turnover fell by 5.3%, year-on-year, to 830.1 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run dropped by 5.7%, year-on-year, to 1.053.3 billion ton-km.

Freight turnover in April decreased by 7.3% to 208.1 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run dropped by 7.4% to 263.8 billion ton-km.