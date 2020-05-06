  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 6 12:51

    Russian Railways' network loading down 4.3% in 4M’ 2020

    The decrease was registered in the segments of coal and oil, growth - in the segments of grain and construction cargo

    In January-April 2019, the network of Russian Railways loaded 407.5 million tonnes of cargo, down 4.3%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

    In the reporting period, the railways shipped the following goods: coal – 114.8 million tonnes (-10.3%, year-on-year); coke – 3.6 million tonnes (-4%); crude oil and oil products – 75.8 million tonnes (-4.7%); iron and manganese ore – 39.3 million tonnes (-0.2%); ferrous metal – 23.5 million tonnes (-8.8%); ferrous metal scrap – 3.8 million tonnes (-10.6%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 20.5 million tonnes (+0.9%); cement –6.4 million tonnes (-7.8%); timber – 14.1 million tonnes (-5.2%); grain – 8.1 million tonnes (+9.7%); construction cargo – 39.5 million tonnes (+4.1%); non-ferrous ore and sulphur feedstock – 6.4 million tonnes (+1.6%); chemicals and soda – 8.5 million tonnes (-4.3%); industrial feedstock and moulded materials – 9.9 million tonnes (-10.5%).

    From the beginning of the year, freight turnover fell by 5.3%, year-on-year, to 830.1 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run dropped by 5.7%, year-on-year, to 1.053.3 billion ton-km.
    Freight turnover in April decreased by 7.3% to 208.1 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run dropped by 7.4% to 263.8 billion ton-km.

Другие новости по темам: Russian Railways  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 6

16:48 Ailes Marines selects Van Oord for the foundation transport and installation works at Saint-Brieuc Offshore Wind Farm
16:24 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 4M’20 climbed by 9.6% YoY
16:01 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Seattle with Pacbulk
15:32 Rechvodput announced tender for construction of 13 buoy tenders of 3050.1А design
15:05 Leading international maritime trade fair SMM to take place from 2 to 5 February 2021
14:53 IAA PortNews' webinar “Will river traffic share the fate of animal-drawn transport?” slated for May 13
14:31 Malaga Cruise Port raises the quality standards concerning Cruise Traffic, environment and management of services
14:04 Twelve start-ups from PIER71’s Smart Port Challenge awarded S$600,000
13:48 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 4,345 in RF spot market
13:31 Regal Princess to call on Rotterdam
13:00 Crew changeovers needed urgently to support safe flow of commerce by sea - IMO
12:51 Russian Railways' network loading down 4.3% in 4M’ 2020
12:30 Port of Oakland gets new service to Asia, includes Saudi Arabia
12:09 CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe to the Middle East and Red Sea
11:48 Major construction and assembly works completed at Beloomut waterworks
11:30 Two additional container gantry cranes arrive at HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai
11:16 Krasnoye Sormovo put into operation two more dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59
11:03 Port of Long Beach joins to SEA-LNG coalition
10:53 Navigation opened in Novgorod and Pskov regions
10:30 APM Terminals Valencia certified as Authorised Economic Operator
10:09 CMA CGM will not apply Low Sulphur Surcharge in June 2020
09:54 Oil prices declined by 0.1-0.3%
09:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 06
09:37 SMM rescheduled for 2021
09:21 Baltic Dry Index on May 5
09:08 CMA CGM ends PSS for reefer exports from West Med, North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland, Baltic, Italy Adriatic & Black Sea to Reunion, Mauritius & Tamatave, Madagascar
08:02 Viking Line to open up passenger service again for essential traffic
07:53 24shore and XELLZ Ireland to establish an offshore wind supply base at the port of Rosslare in the Republic of Ireland

2020 May 5

17:50 Crowley signs up to Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress
15:28 Carnival Cruise Line announces plan to phase-in service
14:13 USCG Cutter Midgett completes first operational patrol
13:51 FMC designates Commissioner Sola to lead fact finding focusing on Cruise Line issues
12:42 Petrobras' crude exports in April reached record high
11:12 Metal Shark delivers steel inland towboat to Florida Marine Transporters
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 05

2020 May 4

17:12 Milaha demonstrates digital transformation with first-ever virtual town hall
16:28 DNV GL and Alpha Ori sign new MOU to spur digital transformation in shipping
15:37 First 8 jackets arrive at the Port of Nigg for Moray East Offshore Windfarm project
14:49 DEME says crane collapsed on its new offshore installation vessel at Rostok yard during tests
14:22 Twelve start-ups from PIER71’s Smart Port Challenge awarded S$600,000 to bring innovative solutions to maritime market
12:50 New ASD-90 tug arrives in Long Beach
11:59 Austal Australia awarded a$324 million contract to build six Cape-class patrol boats
09:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 04

2020 May 3

16:23 Helsinki Shipyard starts building expedition cruise vessel duo
15:34 Rick Bucher promoted to President of Victaulic
15:02 USCG rescues two kayakers near Juneau, Alaska
14:21 FMC issues new guidance on detention & demurrage
13:16 Latest arrangements of Hong Kong's Marine Department services
12:24 Fred. Olsen launches new ‘Plain Sailing Guarantee’
11:25 USCG coordinates rescue of two British mariners 598 miles off Bermuda

2020 May 2

15:21 Lux Research: The digital transformation of supply chain management lowers costs and reduces risk
14:47 USCG grants Hyde Marine's GUARDIAN-US BWTS type approval
13:51 MARAD announces nearly $20 million in funding to the U.S. small shipyards
12:38 USCG names its first female judge advocate general and chief counsel
11:17 Fincantieri to build the new U.S. Navy frigates

2020 May 1

15:00 Eco Marine Power commences feasibility study to install Aquarius MRE on tanker
14:00 ECSA Board welcomes the positive discussions in the Transport Ministers' meeting
13:09 MSC Cruises extends fleet-wide halting of operations through to 10 July 2020
12:09 Austal Australia awarded A$324 million contract to build six cape class patrol boats
11:30 Fugro maps Arctic Ocean for Norway’s MAREANO seabed mapping programme