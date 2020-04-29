2020 April 29 15:30

Stena Bulk and GoodFuels successfully complete trial of sustainable marine biofuel

The 49646 deadweight tonne (dwt) mr tanker received the first delivery of bio fuel oil during its recent call at the Port of Rotterdam. The fuel, which Goodfuels launched in 2018, reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 83% and substantially reduces SOx emissions, Stena Bulk said in its release.

The trial was completed on the Stena Immortal as she ran in typical commercial operation. During the trial, BFO was tested in tanks, storage and as it was burned in the engines, the fuel was again proven to be a technically compliant alternative to the fossil default for oceangoing tanker vessels.

The success of this trial further underlines sustainable marine biofuel's position within the marine fuel mix, and helps owners and operators to future-proof against current and impending regulations. As the trial was conducted with 100% biofuel, it also shows that low-carbon shipping doesn't have to be decades away but viable also on the shorter term if industry leaders work together to push the development.

Because it substantially reduces CO2 and SOX emissions, GoodFuels' Bio Fuel Oil ensures compliance with the International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) 2020 Sulphur Cap, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction requirements and upcoming regulations to reduce carbon intensity from shipping.

Following the successful trial on Stena Immortal, Stena Bulk and GoodFuels Marine will continue working together to gain more experience and scale the usage of Bio Fuel Oil as an alternative to conventional fossil-based fuel. GoodFuels Bio Fuel Oil is sustainably sourced and completely derived from forest residues and waste oil products. The fuel is also verified by an independent sustainability board of leading academics and NGOs in the transport sectors.

