2020 April 27 12:21

Subsea 7 awarded contract offshore Netherlands

Subsea 7 announced the award of a substantial contract by Vattenfall for the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) 1-4 offshore wind farm project, located between 18-36km off the Dutch coast in the North Sea, the company said in its release.

The contracted work scope includes the transport and installation of approximately 140 wind turbine monopile foundations and 315km of 66kV inner array grid cables in water depths between 18 and 27 metres. Offshore installation is scheduled for execution in 2021 and 2022 using Seaway 7's heavy lift, cable lay and support vessels. The contract is subject to a final investment decision by Vattenfall and Subsea 7 will include the contract in backlog once that decision has been made.

The HKZ 1-4 offshore wind farms are being developed by Vattenfall as the first subsidy-free wind farms in the Netherlands, and when completed, will have an installed capacity of approximately 1.5 GW, which will meet the electricity needs of approximately 2-3 million Dutch households.