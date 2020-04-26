2020 April 26 11:34

APL updates EX1 service

APL says that Eagle Express (EX1) vessel voyage PRESIDENT EISENHOWER (0DB71E1PL) will be omitting its upcoming Qingdao call and adding ad-hoc Yantian call.





As a result of the port omission, the following contingency plans will be implemented:



Contingency plans for EX1 - PRESIDENT EISENHOWER



Qingdao imports to be discharged in Busan and loaded on EX1 vessel voyage PRESIDENT WILSON (0DB73E1PL) ETA Qingdao 13 May 2020

Qingdao exports to be loaded on MEX vessel voyage CMA CGM BASTELICA (0ME6DW1PL) to Busan and transshipped onto EX1 vessel voyage PRESIDENT EISENHOWER (0DB71E1PL)