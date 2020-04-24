2020 April 24 14:00

Conakry Terminal takes delivery of four new gantry cranes

As part of the plan to modernise the activities of the container terminal, Conakry Terminal, a subsidiary of Bolloré Ports, took delivery of four RTG gantries on Friday 3 April 2020, the company said in its release. The new investment will enable the Guinean supply chain to increase the productivity of the terminal with a view to bolstering the country’s competitiveness and boosting trade.

Built by Konecranes, a lifting equipment manufacturer, the four gantry cranes were designed specifically for handling containers at port terminals. They were successfully received by the Conakry Terminal teams. With a lifting capacity of 40 tonnes each, the ultra-modern gantries will improve container storage capacity at the terminal, increase the pace of deliveries and reduce handling times for goods at Conakry Terminal.

Financed by Conakry Terminal to the tune of 70.5 billion Guinean francs (€6.8 million), the new equipment supplements the four yard gantries of the same type received in 2018. To put them into service in the coming weeks, the company has carried out civil engineering works estimated at 52 billion Guinean francs (€5 million) and also recruited 40 young Guineans. Despite the difficult economic environment stemming from Covid-19, these investments reflect the commitments made by Conakry Terminal as part of the concession agreement signed with the Autonomous Port of Conakry.

Conakry Terminal, which today employs some 500 Guinean nationals, is thus contributing to the fluidity of the supply chain in Guinea and the countries in the sub-region. In addition to its port activities, the company also rolls out solidarity initiatives every year in key sectors such as health, education and environmental protection.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Conakry Terminal is pursuing its programme of investments and continues to modernise its port activities at the Autonomous Port of Conakry. It is with considerable satisfaction that we are implementing the contractual commitments of Conakry Terminal. We now have eight gantry cranes. The new equipment will make our stevedoring operations even more seamless and improve service quality for our shipping company and consignee customers.



About Conakry Terminal

Conakry Terminal is a subsidiary of Bolloré Ports. As the operator of the container terminal at the Port of Conakry since 2011, Conakry Terminal has invested 1,500 billion Guinean francs (€145 million) in the modernisation of infrastructure and information systems and the renewal of the stevedoring equipment for ships and containers. ISO 9001:2015-certified, Conakry Terminal actively contributes to the development of Guinea and invests in the upskilling of its employees. The company also leads a societal policy benefiting the Guinean population.