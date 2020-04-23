2020 April 23 18:32

SeaQuest receives contract for three Green 5th Generation zero emission NB Ro-Ro vessels

SeaQuest Marine Project Management has been entrusted with the prestigious construction supervision job for three Green 5th Generation zero emission NB Ro-Ro vessels for Finnlines at China Merchants Group’s Nanjing Jinling Shipyard, the company said in its release.

Finnlines Plc, a Finnish shipping company and part of the Grimaldi Group, had placed the order of the three Hybrid Ro-Ro Ultra-Large Green vessels at Jinling Shipyard back in 2018. The vessels, whose basic design was developed by Danish ship designer Knud E. Hansen, are based on the same hull as the Grimaldi Green 5th Generation (GG5G) vessels under construction at the same yard (238m length, 34m beam), but customized to the needs of Finnlines allowing for heavy cargo and operation in cold climates with the highest Finnish/Swedish ice class 1A Super.

They aim to be flexible enough for all types of Ro-Ro cargoes, with a capacity of 5,800 lane meters and more than 5,000 square meters of vehicle decks. The vessels will be built with the latest technological and environmental solutions in mind. The new Ro-Ros will implement green features such as lithium batteries to provide electricity, guaranteeing zero emissions whilst in port and an innovative air lubrication system to reduce hull resistance using a thin layer of bubbles below the keel to ensure the lowest CO2 emissions.

The supervision site office at Jinling yard will open at beginning of June 2020 and function until the delivery of the last vessel which is expected by the end April 2022.

The site team, composed of a SeaQuest Site Manager and specialist supervisors for machinery & outfitting, hull & structure, electrical & automation, coating and a secretary / document controller, will also include Finnlines inspectors along with support of the Finnlines newbuilding department, and operate in accordance with SeaQuest’s ISO 9001:2015 certified QA system. Particular attention will be paid to the special requirements of these large vessels which include ice-class, winterization, green & energy saving solutions and operational flexibility.

The site team will operate under the mentorship and guidance of Jan Andersson who is a Far East resident. As the Project Manager for the newbuild project he will provide guidance, support and direction for any major or strategic issue which may impact on key events, ships’ delivery or cost.

SeaQuest Marine Project Management Ltd provides shipowners and maritime industry stakeholders with project management, supervision and professional consultancy services for their new building and conversion projects worldwide. SeaQuest was founded in 2003, is registered in Hong Kong, has a branch office in Geneva and technical office in Shanghai and is one of the first companies having set up a proprietary, ISO 9001 certified, Quality Management System specifically developed for plan approval and construction supervision. Since inception, SeaQuest has been awarded more than 110 projects for 60 clients for contractual negotiations, plan approval and construction supervision of 330 vessels. The company is currently involved in 12 new building projects for 35 vessels and 274 vessels have already been delivered, equating to a consolidated value exceeding USD 18 billion. The sister company, SeaQuest Shipmanagement, provides ship management and crewing services.