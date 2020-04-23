2020 April 23 14:23

Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput delivers cargo to Frantz Josef Land

Sevmorput will deliver about 14,500 tonnes of cargo to the Severnaya Bay

On 22 April 2020, nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput left Murmansk for the Frantz Josef Land, says press center of FSUE Atomflot. The ship will deliver concrete slabs, containers and vehicles to the Severnaya Bay. The cargo owner is Zapsibgazprom-Gazifikatsiya LLC.

“Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput will deliver about 14,500 tonnes of cargo, - says Mustafa Kashka, General Director of FSUE Atomflot. – The transition to the site of unloading onto the shore ice will take less then three days. Two voyages of that kind are planned for April and May”.

At the approaches to the Frantz Josef Land the Sevmorput will be assisted by the Vaygach icebreaker.

“It will take up to ten days to unload the cargo onto the shore ice, - says Oleg Markov, Captain of the nuclear-powered container carrier. – The crew will manage on their own. Hopefully, the weather will not interfere with our plans”.

Upon completion of unloading the ship will leave for Murmansk to be loaded with the second batch of cargo.