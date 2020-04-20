2020 April 20 10:20

First ship passed under raised bridges of Saint-Petersburg in navigation season of 2020

Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says the first ship passed under the raised bridges in Saint-Petersburg in the night of April 16-17. It was the Bavly tanker bound for Yaroslavl where it will be loaded with oil products.



The team of including state port control inspectors and pilots of Volga-Baltic Administration started operating in regime of high alert with respect of all measures necessary under current epidemiological circumstances amid COVID-19 pandemic.



Volga-Baltic Administration operates a system of engineering facilities including almost 5,000 kilometers of waterways including 3,000 kilometers with guaranteed dimensions. Under the supervision of VBA are 11 locks, three HPPs, 24 earth dikes and dambs, 12 ferry links, 8 light houses in the Ladoga lake, over 4,500 aids to navigation and over 200 units of service fleet.



In 2019, cargo transportation within the Volga-Baltic Basin totaled 15.77 million tonnes, passenger transportation – 349,000 passengers of cruise ships and 2.84 million passengers on commuter and leisure routes of Saint-Petersburg.