2020 April 19 17:03

Crystal River Cruises’ fleet receives Green Award certification

The award-winning sister ships of Crystal River Cruises – Crystal Bach, Crystal Debussy, Crystal Mahler and Crystal Ravel – have all earned Green Award certification. The certificate recognizes ships that demonstrate exceptional safety and environmental standards. Established in 1994, Green Award seeks to promote responsible environmental practices among sea-going vessels, establishing the certification for inland shipping and river ships in 2011. They are decided by a panel of global maritime industry members representing, both, public and private entities, who adhere to the foundation’s stringent evaluation protocols.



“The same exacting attention to detail that Crystal is famous for offering our guests has been applied to the design and operations of our ships. We understand and appreciate the fact that in order to continue to explore the great waterways of Europe and the world, we must help take care of them,” said Walter Littlejohn, vice president and managing director of Crystal River Cruises. “The Green Award certification is a wonderful affirmation that our efforts are making a difference in the communities and the world around us.”



Crystal’s new-build ships, introduced in 2017 and 2018, are designed to meet the highest possible specifications for efficiency in operations, environmental protection and sustainability standards. Each ship features a diesel-electric power plant, allowing fuel to be consumed more efficiently for propulsion and to generate electricity; advanced wastewater treatment systems; captains are specifically trained to always minimize engine loads and fuel consumption by adjusting ships’ speeds and connecting to shore power when in port.



Crystal has sought to innovate ways to operate its sea- and river-going vessels in the environmentally responsible manner for decades, having adopted a comprehensive Crystal Clean policy early in its existence. Spanning corporate and guest-facing areas alike, the policy includes the minimization of plastic bottles and containers whenever possible, plus a fleet-wide ban on all plastic straws; use of reusable cloth laundry and shoe-shine bags in all guest suites; meticulous sorting and recycling processes; and LED lighting throughout all ships. The company recently announced the introduction of Caudalie bathroom amenities in all guest suites by the end of 2020. The new skin and shower products represent the highest standards of French cosmetics, highly naturally formulated and free of parabens, phenoxyethanol, mineral oils, sodium laureth sulfate, synthetic coloring agents and animal-based ingredients (except honey and beeswax). Caudalie amenities are eco-friendly with packaging that is made with plant-based plastics and/or recycled paper whenever possible.



With more than 30 years cruising to the far reaches of the world, Crystal has a long tradition of implementing and maintaining the highest health and safety policies at sea. Please visit this link to learn more about Crystal’s Health Protocols.



About Crystal



Only the world-renowned Crystal Experience offers an unwavering, unparalleled standard of excellence and luxury across four distinct cruising options: Crystal Cruises, the World’s Most Awarded Luxury Cruise Line; Crystal River Cruises, the World’s Most Luxurious River Cruise Line; Crystal Yacht Cruises, offering boutique luxury and bold adventure in the world’s most elite harbors; and Crystal Expedition Cruises, taking Crystal’s acclaimed elegance to the farthest reaches of the world. Crystal has been recognized with top honors in the Condé Nast TravelerReaders’ Choice Awards for a record 26 years including, in 2019, for Best Medium-Ship Cruise Line for Crystal Cruises, Best Small-Ship Cruise Line for Crystal Yacht Cruises and Best River Cruise Line for Crystal River Cruises. Crystal was also voted “World’s Best” by the readers of Travel + Leisure for 20 years; and won “Cruise Line of the Year” and “Most Luxurious Guest Experience” by Virtuoso for 2018 & 2019. Crystal is a platinum partner of the advisors of ASTA.