  • 2020 April 14 17:29

    RF Government earmarked RUB 3.5 billion for construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka

    Russia’s Ministry of Finance is instructed to increase Rosmorrechflot allocations for 2020 by RUB 3.5 billion

    The Government of the Russian Federation has instructed the Ministry of Finance to introduce amendments into the budget of 2020 and the plan for 2021 and 2022 with the increase of Rosmorrechflot budget allocations for construction of an LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka. The document dated 12 April 2020 (No 986-р) is available at the official internet portal for legal information.

    “In compliance with Clause 6, Part 1 of Article 21 of the Federal Law “On the Federal Budget for 2020 and Plan for 2021 and 2022”, the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation is to increase this year’s budget allocations of Rosmorrechflot by RUB 3.5 billion for construction of an LNG transshipment facility in the Kamchatka territory under the “Sea and River Transport” subprogramme of the state programme of the Russian Federation “Transport System Development”, read the document.

    In October 2017, Novatek and the Government of the Kamchatka Territory signed an agreement of intent on implementing a project for the construction of a marine LNG transshipment complex in the territory of Kamchatka (in the Bechevinskaya Bay of the Avacha Gulf).

    The terminal is intended for transshipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered from the Yamal peninsula fields in the Gulf of Ob by ice-class gas carriers onto non-ice-class tankers for further delivery to the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region. 

    The project will contribute to optimization of LNG deliveries from the Arctic, thus facilitating the development of the Northern Sea Route and trade and economic relations of the Kamchatka Territory.

    The port infrastructure will include floating LNG storage facilities, offshore points for ship-to-ship transshipment of LNG, a 6,580-meter long access canal in the Bechevinskaya Bay and a system ensuring safe traffic of vessels. It is designed for servicing 328 gas carriers per year at an intermediary phase and 657 gas carriers when the terminal is fully operational.

