2020 April 14 18:06

Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Houston with C Transport

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Houston, for a period until minimum July 1, 2021 up to maximum September 30, 2021. The gross charter rate is US$6,250 per day for the first thirty (30) days of the charter period and US$12,400 per day for the balance of the time charter, in each case minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.



The “Houston” is a 177,729 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2009.



This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$5.25 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.



Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.57 years.



About the Company



Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.