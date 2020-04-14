2020 April 14 12:39

Tri-City ports donated medical equipment to hospitals

On the initiative of Marek Grobarczyk, the Minister of Maritime Economy and Inland Navigation, the Port of Gdynia and the Port of Gdansk have joined forces in the fight against the coronavirus. The #sharingkindness (#dzielmysiedobrem) campaign, initiated by the Port of Gdynia, is being expanded by another initiative, important from the perspective of counteracting the growing number of infections in Poland, aimed at purchasing four analysers constituting laboratory equipment for detecting SARS-CoV-2 infections.

The first device was donated to the laboratory of the Hospital in Wejherowo, and the remaining three will go to the facilities in Gdynia, Gdansk, and Koscierzyna.



"We are intensifying our activities to combat the coronavirus, because actual support of the health service is possible only if we act in a comprehensive manner. After donating ventilators, we became involved in another initiative, this time from the area of diagnostics. We continue our efforts to support the health service, which is why, as part of preventive measures, we have prepared stickers with an artwork and a catchphrase referring to the need to keep proper distance of at least 2 m, which will be distributed to shops and service outlets, for instance," says Adam Meller, President of the Board at the Port of Gdynia Authority SA.



"Hospitals and medical staff need our support here and now. This is why we provide aid where it is most needed. We appreciate the enormous effort and courage of our healthcare workers, demonstrated each day in their fight against the coronavirus. It is a difficult and challenging time for us all. We keep together with our health and the safety of our country in mind," says Lukasz Greinke, President of the Port of Gdansk Authority.



Thanks to the devices that were purchased, diagnostic testing for the coronavirus using the PCR method in a closed system will be possible, without the risk of exposing medical staff to direct contact with the virus. The analysers make it possible to perform up to 20 tests per day, they have a capacity of 1 test per hour. As opposed to cassette tests, they identify genetic material to detect the presence of the virus.



The devices will facilitate the fight against the coronavirus, as they will eliminate the need to transport samples from the hospital to the laboratory, in particular in the case of infectious disease hospitals, where the tests will now be performed on-site. Thanks to this solution, the waiting time for the test results will be shorter, which will help decrease the likelihood of new infections. The laboratory equipment will also be used for other tests. It enables the performance of a number of different tests, so it will be of great use also after the pandemic is over. It is an added value of this campaign, as the equipment purchased will support the hospitals in their diagnostic work on other diseases.