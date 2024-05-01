  The version for the print
  2024 May 1 11:57

    Unifeeder continues its expansion in Latin America

    The Company furthers work to boost trade and economic growth across Latin America with new office and feeder routes in the region

    Unifeeder Group has continued its expansion in Latin America (LATAM) with the opening of its first office in the region, located in Panama City. This latest investment follows the opening of new routes across LATAM, as the business seeks to unlock trade and boost economic growth in the region.

    The new Panama team will support the Unifeeder businesses across LATAM in close coordination with global HQ in Aarhus, Denmark. Unifeeder will handle more than 200,000 twenty-foot containers (TEUs) and complete 800 port calls in the region in 2024 and has plans to develop its LATAM operations further in the coming years.

    Unifeeder is a leading multi-regional feeder and container operator, transferring goods to and from smaller ports to hub ports for further transportation. It is a core part of DP World and serves hundreds of ports throughout Europe, Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Unifeeder’s latest expansion across LATAM started in 2023, as part of its strategic focus on the Americas as a significant location for regional and global trade. The routes are now as follows:

    • March 2023 -- Hispaniola-Puerto Rico service was introduced to increase the flow of cargo between the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Puerto Rico.
    • February 2024 -- a new Colombia-Panama service started, to benefit exporters of time-sensitive products such as fresh fruit, including bananas. It provides containerised cargo between the North Colombian ports of Turbo, Santa Marta, Cartagena, Barranquilla and Manzanillo in Panama.
    • April 2024 -- new direct feeder services connecting ports in Venezuela with the ABC islands have commenced, offering competitive transit time and schedule reliability, whilst accommodating containers of all types and sizes. The first service connects Manzanillo in Panama with Oranjestad in Aruba and Willemstad in Curaçao. A second service is connecting Manzanillo and Cartagena in Colombia with three ports in Venezuela: Maracaibo, Guanta and Guaranao.

    Unifeeder Group is committed to delivering tailored, agile, and scalable network solutions to customers across the world and fostering seamless trade flow to strengthen economic bonds locally and internationally. The business’ presence across multiple regions allows it to offer cost and carbon- efficient feedering by connecting hub ports at both ends of ocean transport. Since October 2022, DP World, Unifeeder’s parent company, has successfully introduced 19 new shipping routes, enhancing connectivity between key ports worldwide. These routes seamlessly connect key ports, creating a robust network that enhances trade opportunities for businesses across diverse sectors.

    Unifeeder Group is a dynamic logistics company, covering Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America. We operate more than 150 vessels and make the way for +5,5 Mio. containers every year. The Group started providing transport solutions in 1977 with the foundation of Unifeeder in Aarhus, Denmark. Since then, Unifeeder has grown from the best-connected Feeder and Shortsea network in Europe to being an international logistics company, providing efficient and sustainable logistic services throughout large parts of the World. Today Unifeeder Group has more than 1,100 skilled colleagues worldwide.


