  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 May 1 10:09

    IMO's Legal Committee finalizes new guidelines on seafarer criminalization

    The finalized guidelines will be submitted as a base document to the Joint ILO/IMO Tripartite Working Group

    Credit: IMO
    IMO says that its Legal Committee has finalized a new set of guidelines to ensure seafarers are protected against unfair treatment if detained in foreign jurisdictions on suspicion of committing a crime.

    The fair treatment of seafarers was high on the agenda of the Legal Committee’s 111st session, which took place from 22 to 26 April at IMO headquarters in London, chaired by Ms. Gillian Grant of Canada.

    The guidelines are to be applied where seafarers may be detained in a jurisdiction other than that of the seafarers' nationality on suspicion of committing crimes during the course of their employment on board a ship. They aim to protect seafarers’ right to due process during investigation and detention by public authorities.  

    In his closing remarks, IMO Secretary-General Mr. Arsenio Dominguez said: “The well-being of seafarers continues to be of great concern to me and to the entire Membership of IMO…  The Guidelines will add a significant value in resolving the challenges faced by seafarers and ensure that seafarers are treated fairly.”

    The guidelines contain guidance for port States, flag States, coastal States, States of which the seafarer is a national, shipowners and seafarers.  

    The finalized guidelines will be submitted as a base document to the Joint ILO/IMO Tripartite Working Group to identify and address seafarers' issues and the human element (JTWG) for further refinement. The JTWG will then submit the guidelines to the Legal Committee and to the ILO Governing Bodies for endorsement.

    New task force to review abandonment database   

    The Committee established a new Task Force to review and update or redevelop the joint ILO/IMO abandonment database, to enhance accuracy and efficiency of the platform.

    The ILO/IMO database contains regularly updated information on vessels and seafarers that have been reported as abandoned worldwide. Seafarer abandonment happens when shipowners fail to fulfil obligations to seafarers related to timely repatriation, payment of outstanding wages or salary, and even the provision of basic necessities such as food, accommodation and medical care.    

    An upgrade of the system would enhance data accuracy and monitoring capabilities and support the swifter resolution of abandonment cases. This will support the implementation of the Guidelines on how to deal with seafarer abandonment cases, adopted at LEG 110.

    The Task Force will submit a report to the JTWG, who will then conduct a final review and provide a clear report to the ILO Governing Body and the IMO Legal Committee for endorsement.   

    LEG 111 outcomes

    In addition to the fair treatment of seafarers, the Legal Committee made progress on a number of major issues, including on fraudulent registration and fraudulent registries of ships, autonomous shipping, measures to assess the need to amend liability limits and guidelines for accepting Insurance Companies and Certificates.

Другие новости по темам: IMO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 May 1

17:13 Matson picks Kongsberg Maritime's hybrid technology for its new LNG-powered container ships
16:22 All American Marine delivers hydrofoil-assisted tour vessel to Phillips Glaciers
15:24 Corvus Energy to supply ESS for the first Net Zero Subsea Construction Vessel
14:02 Stena Line taps Dennis Tetzlaff as Chief Operating Officer Fleet
12:31 APSEZ secures AAA Rating – India’s first private infrastructure developer with AAA
11:57 Unifeeder continues its expansion in Latin America
10:09 IMO's Legal Committee finalizes new guidelines on seafarer criminalization

2024 April 30

16:14 LR grants AiP to H2SITE’s AMMONIA to H2POWER technology
15:17 IRS partners with MARIN to enhance technical expertise in shipbuilding
13:42 Allseas T&I contract for Gennaker offshore wind farm
12:03 CSSC and QatarEnergy sign agreement for construction of 18 Q-Max class LNG carriers
10:13 First ship departs Baltimore through limited access channel

2024 April 29

17:42 Abu Dhabi leaps a staggering 10 places in 2024 LMC Report
16:19 Norwegian engine builder Bergen Engines joins FME MarTrans initiative
15:13 Hitachi, Chantiers de l’Atlantique to seal French offshore substation contract
14:53 Port of Greenock given vote of confidence with new Türkiye container service
14:09 Aker Solutions ASA:announces first quarter results 2024
13:37 Gasum Group's Q1 sales volumes rose 73% due to higher natural gas volumes
12:14 New Zealand cruise market on track for recovery
11:40 Vitol announces satisfaction of a condition precedent relating to the golden power proceeding
10:41 JERA Energy India begins operations as JERA’s base of operations in the country

2024 April 28

15:13 IACS publishes new recommendation for conducting commissioning testing of BWMS
14:11 Skanska set for South Brooklyn Marine Terminal Buildout (SBMT)
12:27 Philly Shipyard and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU
12:03 Equinor to commence second tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme
10:16 Gebrüder Weiss enlarges logistics center in Budapest
09:37 Opening of MARIN's Seven Oceans Simulator centre (SOSc) in the Netherlands slated for May 2024

2024 April 27

16:36 National Transportation Safety Board: Undetected flooding from a through-hull pipe led to capsizing of dredging vessel
15:49 Chantiers de l’Atlantique picks Brunvoll propulsion for the world’s largest sailing ships
14:31 US Navy announces first MCM MP embarked on USS Canberra
13:42 Interim president Michelle Kruger takes helm at Austal USA
12:17 DEME annnounces start of share buyback program
10:28 Ships with Korean-made LNG containment face key supply chain disruptions

2024 April 26

18:04 Seaspan celebrates 30 years of ship repair in Victoria
17:31 HMM enhances maritime safety with AI technology
17:13 Potential Strait of Hormuz closure threatens 21% of global LNG supply - Drewry
16:42 Van Oord christens two new hybrid water injection dredgers and an unmanned survey vessel in Rotterdam
15:57 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
15:24 MOL announced delivery of LPG dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carrier Aquamarine Progress II
14:53 DP World and Asian Terminals launch new Tanza Barge Terminal in Cavite
14:23 MH Simonsen orders eight hybrid methanol dual-fuel tankers at China’s Jiangxi New Jiangzhou Shipbuilding
13:47 DP World and Malaysia’s Sabah Ports form a partnership to manage Sapangar Bay Container Port
13:22 SCHOTTEL to equip Guangzhou Port Group’s latest e-tug with two RudderPropellers type SRP 360
12:57 FESCO Group proposes a mechanism in favour of Russian logistics operators over their foreign competitors in domestic transport market
12:39 SSK shipyard launches the Project 14400 support ship Nikolai Kamov in the Nizhny Novgorod region
12:33 Six companies start a joint study for the establishment of an ammonia supply chain based in the Tomakomai area of Hokkaido
11:52 European shipowners welcome 40% production benchmark for clean shipping fuels in Europe
11:14 Greek shipowners leaders in the secondary market once again
10:08 MPCC secures ECA-covered sustainable financing for its dual-fuel methanol newbuildings
09:38 Romanian port of Constantza to receive a new oil products terminal

2024 April 25

18:07 MSC collaborates with GSBN to trial integrated safe transportation certification verification process
17:23 China launches construction of cutting-edge marine research vessel
17:06 CMA CGM and Bpifrance launch €200mln fund to decarbonize French maritime sector
16:46 Avenir LNG orders two 20,000 M3 LNG bunker delivery vessels
16:05 Port of Amsterdam revenues up to €190.4 million in 2023
15:46 OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 5 to offer express linkage between Asia and Mexico
15:23 MOL is 1st Japanese shipping company to raise funds through transition linked loan using performance-based interest subsidy system
14:53 Trident Energy enters the Republic of Congo with strategic deal
14:21 LNG-powered ship moored in Koper for the first time
13:38 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 17, 2024
13:32 The Grimaldi Group's Great Abidjan delivered in South Korea
13:12 European Parliament updates trans-European transport network guidelines
12:40 ClassNK releases route correction factors calculation tool "WACDAS"
12:10 MOL and Gaz System enter into agreement on FSRU project in Gdansk, Poland
11:31 Wartsila Gas Solutions to supply cargo handling system for a new 12.5k LNG bunkering vessel for Scale Gas
11:09 Wartsila secures China’s largest-ever methanol newbuild order
10:42 Valencia port community increases waste recovery by 75%
10:22 Kongsberg completes factory acceptance testing of the first production long-range autonomous underwater vehicle system HUGIN Endurance
09:53 Vladimir Putin: The BAM carrying capacity to reach nearly 42 million tonnes in 2024
09:47 Hanwha Ocean reports an operating profit of $38.6 mln on a consolidated basis in January-March 2024