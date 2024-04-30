  The version for the print
    LR grants AiP to H2SITE’s AMMONIA to H2POWER technology

    Ammonia is gaining momentum as a potential hydrogen carrier for onboard applications

    H2SITE’s AMMONIA to H2POWER technology for ammonia cracking on-board has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from Lloyd’s Register (LR). The technology is an onboard containerised solution that produces fuel-cell-quality hydrogen using ammonia. This hydrogen can then be utilised by hydrogen fuel cells that can contribute to the vessel’s electrical power, or the hydrogen could be consumed directly in an internal combustion engine (ICE), the socie said in its press release.

    Ammonia cracking is gaining momentum as a potential hydrogen carrier for onboard applications and this system is based on H2SITE’s hydrogen-selective membranes that overcome the thermodynamic limitations of the ammonia cracking reaction by recovering hydrogen continuously and resulting in virtually complete ammonia conversion and higher efficiencies at lower temperatures, reducing overall energy consumption and footprint.

    In awarding the AIP, the design and arrangement evaluation included an overall examination of fundamental aspects of the design and compliance with LR’s Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Ships using Gases or other Low-flashpoint Fuels. A preliminary appraisal of rules was undertaken, followed by a risk assessment conducted to ensure that the risks arising from the use of ammonia and hydrogen are addressed according to LR’s ShipRight Procedure for Risk-Based Certification (RBC).

    H2SITE operationally demonstrated its ammonia to hydrogen power technology last November when the Zumaia Offshore’s Bertha B vessel carried onboard AMMONIA to H2POWER technology, validating its performance in actual offshore conditions.

    "After completing full technical validation at the kW scale under the H2Ocean and APOLO project, new developments will scale up H2SITE’s membrane reactors to the MW scale" according to Jose Medrano Technical Director at H2SITE.

    These AMMONIA to H2POWER systems will be integrated with both propulsion systems and auxiliary power units to serve a range of vessels, from offshore platforms to tankers and gas carriers.

    Mark Darley, Chief Operations Officer, Lloyd’s Register added: “H2SITE's AMMONIA to H2POWER technology represents an exciting opportunity for shipowners to convert ammonia, and other feedstocks such as methanol, to hydrogen onboard their vessels without using additional gas separation technology.

    “We are pleased to award the AiP for this novel solution, and we remain dedicated to working with the maritime value chain to provide zero-emission power solutions that can contribute towards a greener, more sustainable future.”

