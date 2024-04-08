2024 April 8 12:51

Maersk opens new warehouse in Sri Lanka

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) today inaugurated its brand new warehouse in Sri Lanka at Wattala, spread over 100,000 sq. ft. Present at the inauguration were Vikash Agarwal, Managing Director, Maersk South Asia, Biju Ravi, Head of Maersk Sri Lanka and Dr Parakrama Dissanayake - Deputy Chairman & Managing Director, Aitken Spence PLC and other leaders, according to the company's release.



Strategically located in Wattala, a mere 11 km from the seaport, Maersk's new facility is poised to leverage Sri Lanka's advantageous geographical position as a vital hub for trade routes connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe.

The 100,000 sq. ft. warehouse offers export consolidation and 3PL services, with 50,000 sq. ft dedicated to each. Maersk's new facility will provide end-to-end supply chain solutions, including storage, inventory management, and distribution, serving global and local customers. The 3PL facility allows suppliers to store their cargo and move quickly to consolidation points without losing time. Maersk’s next-door empty yard provides faster movement of containers into the consolidation point and then to the port. This new warehouse will be able to serve almost the entire Colombo market within four hours.

Further, the facility features rainwater harvesting, LED lighting, and solar module compatibility for environment-friendly operations.



A.P. Moller - Maersk operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people.