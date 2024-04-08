2024 April 8 11:52

TECO 2030 receives AIP for containerized fuel cell power generator

TECO 2030 has, in connection to the HyEkoTank project, received an Approval in Principe (AIP) from the Norwegian classification society DNV for a containerized fuel cell power generator (FCPG) for use onboard oceangoing applications.



The TECO 2030 containerized FCPG represents a pioneering solution in the maritime industry. It is a complete power generator system that can seamlessly integrate with a ship's main switchboard, offering reliable and efficient power generation while emitting nothing but warm water and air, thus significantly reducing harmful emissions and environmental impact.

Included in the approval in principle are various integral components of the FCPG, ensuring its seamless integration and operational efficiency.

These components encompass the fuel preparation system, fuel cell module holding room, electro technical room, battery room, HVAC and auxiliaries, inerting system, and airlock. Each element plays a crucial role in ensuring the reliability, safety, and performance of the FCPG system.



