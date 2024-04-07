2024 April 7 15:31

Port Everglades marks commissioning of new container cranes

The Super Post-Panamax cranes are expected to help the South Florida port reach record efficiency levels

Snip went the red ribbon and up went the cargo container on Wednesday as Port Everglades officials, partners and elected officials celebrated three new Super Post-Panamax container gantry cranes going into service.



The Super Post-Panamax cranes, measuring 175-foot (53 meters) high, are expected to help the South Florida port reach record efficiency levels. Currently, the port ranks in the top 25% of ports worldwide for operational efficiency, according to the World Bank’s latest Container Port Performance Index.



The Super Post-Panamax cranes can reach farther and handle a heavier load, particularly moving containers stacked eight high from a ship’s deck and can reach 22 containers across the ship's deck, compared to the port’s seven Post-Panamax cranes that are 151-feet (46 meters) high and limited to containers stacked six high and reaching across 16 containers. Port Everglades now has a total of container cranes to 13 container gantry cranes (six are Super Post-Panamax and seven are Post Panamax) and one mobile harbor crane.



On hand to mark the occasion were representatives from Broward County government, the port’s terminal operators, cargo labor force, and maritime and business advocacy groups, among others.



The ceremony also included a moment of reflection for the six people who lost their lives in the Port of Baltimore bridge collapse and the countless others at the port and in the community who are affected.



About Port Everglades

A global powerhouse for international trade, Port Everglades handles an average of more than one-million TEUs annually (20-foot equivalent units, the industry standard measurement for container volumes) and serves as a gateway to Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. Located within the Florida cities of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Dania Beach, Port Everglades is in the heart of one of the world’s largest consumer regions, including a constant flow of approximately 137 million visitors statewide, of which 35% specifically visit the tri-county area, and more than 6 million residents within an 100-mile radius. Port Everglades has direct access to the interstate highway system and the Florida East Coast Railway’s near-dock, 43-acre intermodal container transfer facility, and is closer to the Atlantic Shipping Lanes than any other Southeastern U.S. port.