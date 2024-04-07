2024 April 7 12:41

MDL supports Saipem on Greece INGS

MDL has assisted Saipem in progressing an LNG development offshore Greece.



The project consisted of a Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) and a mooring and pipeline system, connecting the floating unit to the country’s National Natural Gas Transmission System (INGS).



An MDL flex-lay spread was used for the installation of two flexible risers, a dynamic control umbilical and associated jewellery, connecting into a Pipeline End Manifold (PLEM) from the FSRU. Subsea pipelines then connected the PLEM back to the coastal valve station onshore.



The equipment spread consisted of a Horizontal Lay System (HLS), enabled with a TTS-4/180 Series Tensioner and an MDL Adjustable Deck Deflector, integrated with the client’s own equipment on board the Island Victory.



Efficient installation of 27 buoyancy modules was enabled by the MDL HLS, which features a wide work platform for safe personnel movements; large height clearance between the platform and the outboard chute; and a range of handling aids for convenient feeding of the buoyancy module halves into the firing line.



Optimised product handling was also ensured through the deployment of the MDL tensioner, featuring a longer track contact length and upgraded squeeze circuit compared to similar equipment on the spot market.



These features extend the window of product diameters and Coefficient of Friction that the tensioner can safely handle while maintaining secure grip and efficient deployment or retrieval - resulting in the most capable and versatile single-unit systems on the flex-lay market.



Unique to MDL’s complete tensioner range is the Failsafe Grip System feature for further peace of mind of optimised handling and continued hold of the product, even in case of critical power loss on the vessel.