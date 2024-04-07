2024 April 7 10:04

New global maritime recruitment platform up and running after extensive testing

Crewlinker connects seafarer competence to jobs

Easy to use and powered by artificial intelligence, Crewlinker’s web application makes it easy for crewing agencies, shipping companies and other employers in the maritime industry to find people in seconds, and with all the necessary competences. Seafarers can easily enter all their certificates and working experience to automatically create an in-depth resumé that helps them find jobs that fit their experience.

Deckhands, engineers, navigators, technicians and officers in the maritime and offshore industries perform their profession at a variety of vessels and locations throughout their career. Maritime and offshore crew needs to go through application processes with every new job. Regulations demand specific competences and certificates for tasks on board. Before a seafarer or offshore technician can start a new job, many certificates need to be verified by the employer. Rotterdam-based, globally operating digital tech company Crewlinker aims to take the ‘hassle’ out of this process.

Crew can upload all their certificates easily; employers can search for the crew they need with all the required competences visible on the platform. The intelligent application provides matching profiles within seconds. Also, many seafarers are not fully proficient in formal English, even while they are fully competent and certified for specific jobs.

Crewlinker utilises A.I. to find matches with search queries from employers. Understanding the different types of certificates worldwide and remembering the type of crew that an employer is looking for, the software improves on selecting the best matches. Additionally, Crewlinker is currently developing an extra A.I. functionality that can recognise and interpret photos from paper certificates in all the different languages and as they are issued by institutes around the world. This helps recruiters to automatically validate if a certificate fits their requirements. The A.I. functionality recognizes the type of certificate, the date of issue, and expiry date, saving time and further automating the application process.