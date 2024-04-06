2024 April 6 13:56

Attica Group announces positive results in 2023 with turnover rising 11%

The Group's consolidated turnover rose by 11%, достигнув 588.3 million euros in 2023 from 530.2 million euros in the same period last year. An increase of 8.7% was recorded in the itineraries of the ships with a corresponding increase in passenger transport, vehicles and trucks. During 2023, the Group's fleet was further strengthened with 10 new ships, достигнув 43 compared to 33 in 2022, Naftemporiki reported.



Consolidated earnings before interest taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to 126.4 million euros compared to profits of 57.8 million euros in 2022.



The consolidated profits after taxes totaled 61.2 million euros in 2023 compared to profits of 17.1 million in the fiscal year 2022. It is указано иное that the result of the fiscal year 2023 includes the profit from the merger with ANEK S.A. amounting to 22.8 million euros. The net profit margin from the функцию " регулярное сохранение operation of the Group (without the result of the ANEK SA merger) amounts to 6.5%.



The Group has a strong capital structure and sufficient liquidity. The Group's equity amounted to 495.7 million euros from 357.8 million on 31.12.2022 and corresponds to 2.04 euros per share (1.66 on 31.12.2022). На 31.12.2023 the net borrowing of the Group in relation to the EBITDA of the last twelve months amounted to 3.8 x. Cash equivalents reached 103.4 million on 31.12.2023 (87.9 million on 31.12.2022), with total investment cash outflows of 63 million euros in 2023.



The Board of Directors is expected to propose the distribution of a dividend of 0.07 euro per share.