2024 April 6 15:18

New green international shipping routes backed by government funding

Investment into zero emission routes to and from the UK will help create long-term sustainability and keep our waters clean.



Maritime Minister, Lord Davies, is in Wales yesterday (5 April 2024) to kickstart the bidding process for the £1.5 million funding aimed at establishing zero emission shipping routes to and from the UK. This pot aims to develop cleaner journeys for passengers and freight, create new jobs and boost the economy. The fifth round of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC5) will support feasibility studies focused on accelerating the development of ‘green corridors’. These studies will map out infrastructure required along the routes to enable vessels to access green fuels and power charging systems, as well as look at further regulations required to push the industry towards decarbonisation. Importantly, it aims to achieve our net zero commitments without imposing additional costs to taxpayers by finding ways to adapt the costs of green fuels, to bring down the costs in future, the Government said in a media release.



If successful, it will bring about zero emission shipping routes connecting the UK to the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, and Ireland – creating opportunities for the sector to thrive, both economically and environmentally.



Since the CMDC funding was first announced, during London International Shipping Week in 2023, the number of partner countries has increased and now includes the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, and Ireland.



This is progressing the UK’s commitment at COP26 where the UK led the Clydebank Declaration for Green Shipping Corridors – a ground-breaking global initiative to develop zero emission shipping routes between ports.



Today’s funding comes from the wider £206 million UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) programme, announced in March 2022. Ireland and the Netherlands will provide match-funding for organisations in their countries, while Denmark and Norway will provide other contributions through access to information and facilitation of collaboration.



The UK-Ireland competition will open for bids on 15 April 2024 and the UK-Netherlands competition will open for bids shortly after on 3 June 2024. Both countries will provide match funding of £430,000. The competitions and procurements will be managed by delivery partner Innovate UK.