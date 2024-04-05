2024 April 5 18:00

Maersk to resume the Panama Canal transit

The Panama Canal Authority recently introduced additional transit slots per day. After closely monitoring the development over the past weeks, Maersk will reinstate the Panama Canal transit on its OC1 service effective May 10th, 2024, according to the company's release. The service will return to its pre-existing rotation that was in place prior to the current “two-loop” setup established with the Panama Rail connection, which will be phased out by the end of May.



OC1 current rotation (two-loop set up):

063 Service: Balboa > Tauranga > Sydney > Melbourne > Port Chalmers > Tauranga > Balboa

062 Service: Philadelphia > Charleston > Manzanillo > Philadelphia

OC1 new rotation (single loop):

061 Service: Philadelphia > Charleston > Panama Canal > Balboa > Tauranga > Sydney > Melbourne > Port Chalmers > Tauranga > Panama Canal > Manzanillo > Cristobal > Cartagena