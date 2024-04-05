2024 April 5 16:15

DNV issues GASA to HD Hyundai for ‘world-first’ hybrid super-strength support structure

DNV has presented HD Hyundai with a general approval for ship application (GASA) for a new high-strength composite hybrid support system for independent tanks on liquefied gas carriers, according to DNV's release.

In a world-first, HD Hyundai’s concept is fabricated with a fusion of carbon fibre-reinforced plastics (CFRP) with a tensile strength ten times greater than steel, significantly enhancing structural stability.

The new system offers robust structural supports, enabling independent tanks to withstand upward force from floatation in case of hold space flooded. Designed jointly by Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo dockyard, and approved by DNV and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), the concept allows for reallocating of the existing support structure layout, minimizing the need for high-risk work and inspections.