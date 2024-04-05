2024 April 5 15:44

ONE redesigns its Scan Baltic feeder services

Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced some further service updates in the Scan Baltic Region in Northern Europe.

As shared on 14th March 2024 in our previous Customer Advisory, ONE will launch its new dedicated feeder service SBX (Scandinavia Baltic Express):

Effective vessel: ETA Wilhelmshaven on 19th May 2024 (vessel: TBN).

Service rotation - weekly sailing:

Wilhelmshaven - Hamburg (CTA) - Fredericia - Gdynia - Wilhelmshaven



In addition to the SBX service, the ONE Network in that region will be further enhanced by the launch of following additional new feeder services:

SB2 (Scandinavia Baltic Express 2)

Effective vessel: Annalisa P 0196N, ETA Hamburg: 17th June 2024

Service rotation - weekly sailing:

Hamburg (CTT) - Gdynia - Klaipeda - Hamburg (CTT)

SB3 (Scandinavia Baltic Express 3)

Effective vessel: Hanni 2424N, ETA Hamburg: 2nd April 2024

Service rotation - weekly sailing:

Hamburg (Eurogate & CTB) - Gdynia - Hamburg (Eurogate & CTB)