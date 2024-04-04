2024 April 4 17:49

ClassNK issues type approval certificate for lithium-ion storage battery system developed by Corvus Energy

ClassNK has issued a type approval certificate for the lithium-ion storage battery system "ORCA Energy" developed by Corvus Energy, according to ClassNK's release.

Recently, the utilization of lithium-ion storage batteries as ship’s main sources of electrical power has been increasing in response to the growing momentum toward decarbonization. Based on its “Guidelines for Large-capacity Storage Batteries” issued in 2013 and industry feedback, ClassNK established Part H Annex 2.11.1-2 of its "Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships" in January 2023, which is applicable to lithium-ion storage battery systems with total capacities of 20kWh or more. The new rule specifies requirements for type approval of lithium-ion storage batteries.

Receiving an application from Corvus Energy, ClassNK carried out an examination of "ORCA Energy" based on the rule and the "Guidance for the Approval and Type Approval of Materials and Equipment for Marine Use". Upon confirming it complies with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued a type approval certificate.