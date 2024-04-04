2024 April 4 16:24

Seatrium secures a series of major contracts with an aggregate value of S$350 million

Seatrium Limited (Seatrium)has secured a series of major contracts with an aggregate value of S$350 million, to be completed by end 2025, reinforcing its reputation as a market leader in vessel repairs, upgrades and conversions, according to the company's release.

The diverse range of complex contracts secured by Seatrium Repairs and Upgrades include the upgrades and conversions of Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRU), life-extension and remediation works for Floating Production Systems, LNG carriers’ repairs, cruise ships’ repairs and refurbishments, offshore and naval works.

FSRU Conversion Seatrium has successfully secured contracts to convert three LNG Carriers (LNGC) into Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs) for Karpowership, with an option for a fourth project. The conversion work involves installing a regasification skid, as well as other supporting systems such as cargo, utility, spread-mooring, offloading, electrical, and automation systems. Scheduled to commence in 2Q 2024, this milestone contracts exemplifies a succession of FSRU conversions executed by Seatrium for Karpowership.

It builds upon a track record of successful deliveries, including the Karmol LNGT Powership Africa, Karmol LNGT Powership Asia and Karmol LNGT Powership Europe, showcasing Seatrium's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Seatrium has also secured a contract with MODEC Management Services Pte. Ltd, operator of the asset for Woodside Energy for the maintenance and upgrade of a Floating Production Storage & Offloading system (FPSO), the FPSO Pyrenees Venture. Scheduled to commence in 2Q 2024, the vessel is expected to be re-deployed back into production off the coast of Western Australia, Australia.

In another project, Seatrium will be performing major remediation work for Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. (Chevron) also scheduled to commence in 2Q 2024.

Seatrium has secured a series of 10 cruise vessels from our long-term partners, Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Group, for vessel retrofits in 2024. These include six cruise ships operating under Carnival’s various brands: Diamond Princess, Pacific Adventure, Carnival Splendor, Carnival Panaroma, Coral Princess and Noordam as well as four cruise ships from the Royal Caribbean Group: Navigator of the Seas, Spectrum of the Sea, Quantum of the Seas and Celebrity Millennium.

Seatrium Limited (formerly Sembcorp Marine Ltd and renamed as Seatrium Limited following its combination with Keppel Offshore & Marine Limited) provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. The Group’s key business segments include Oil & Gas Newbuilds and Conversions, Renewables and New Energies, Specialised Shipbuilding, and Repairs & Upgrades, with a growing focus on sustainable solutions to advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation.