2024 April 4 14:27

Maersk names second vessel of its large methanol-enabled fleet “Astrid Mærsk” in Yokohama, Japan

In a ceremony held in Yokohama, Japan today, the world's second large methanol-enabled container vessel was named "Astrid Mærsk", according to the company's release.

“Astrid Mærsk” is the second of Maersk’s 18 large methanol-enabled vessels, scheduled for delivery between 2024 and 2025. This new fleet series is expected to significantly contribute to Maersk's net-zero targets and support customers in achieving their decarbonization goals.



Maersk has set a science-based Net-Zero greenhouse gas emissions target for 2040 across the entire business and has also established tangible and ambitious near-term targets for 2030 to ensure significant progress. The company will equip 25 of its container vessels with dual-fuel engines capable of sailing on green methanol. Among these vessels are the feeder vessel “Laura Mærsk”, deployed in the intra-Europe trade in September 2023, and “Ane Mærsk”, a large 16,000 TEU green fuel-powered container vessel deployed in the Asia-Europe trade in January 2024.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.