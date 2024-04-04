2024 April 4 12:23

DOG wins contract for T&I project in West Africa

DOF has been awarded a contract for a construction transport & installation (T&I) project in West Africa, according to the company's release.



The project includes installation of flexible product and various subsea structures.

DOF shall utilise the vessel Maersk Installer for the project, with a duration between 100 - 150 days.

Preparations has already started, and offshore execution is planned to Q3, 2024. The contract value is in the range USD 19 - 29 million.