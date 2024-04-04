2024 April 4 11:43

Wartsila will supply cargo handling systems for addition two new very large LPG carrier vessels to be built at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, will supply the Cargo Handling Systems for additional two new very large LPG carrier vessels to be built at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd. in South Korea, according to the company's release. The ships have been contracted by Norwegian ship owner Solvang. The order follows a similar one placed in 2023 for five vessels being built at the same yard for the same owner. This latest contract was booked by Wärtsilä in Q1, 2024.

The VLGCs are of Panamax size and form the next generation of eco-vessels. The vessels will have a cargo carrying capacity of 88,000 m3, and will incorporate environmental technology developed through 12 years of Solvang’s ECO LPG Carrier programme.



The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in mid-2025, and the first ship is expected to commence operations in mid-2027.



