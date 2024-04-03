2024 April 3 15:42

Unifeeder launches services in Venezuela

Unifeeder has announced an expansion into the Latin American region, connecting Panama, Colombia, Aruba, Curacao and now Venezuela.

The new service will connect the port of Manzanillo in Panama with Oranjestad in Aruba and Willemstad in Curacao, according to the company's release.

In addition, the service will connect Manzanillo in Panama and Cartagena in Colombia with three ports in Venezuela: Maracaibo, Guanta and Guaranao.

The first ship will leave the port of Cartagena on April 16, the next one a week later, on April 23.

The following rotation is provided:

Oranjestad (Barcadera) and Willemstad: weekly.

Maracaibo: every two weeks

Guanta and Guaranao: every four weeks.