2024 April 3 14:13

Rottnest Fast Ferries to launch new Incat Crowther-designed catamaran

Construction on a new 32-metre passenger ferry, designed by Incat Crowther for Western Australian ferry operator Rottnest Fast Ferries, has commenced at Austal Philippines, according to Incat's release.

The new ferry will operate on the popular Perth to Rottnest Island tourism route with the 32-metre aluminium catamaran set to have an operational capacity of up to 400 passengers and five crew seated over three decks. The vessel will also feature extensive cargo and luggage space for passengers, including bicycle storage areas on the main and mid decks.

The main deck of the vessel will boast seating for 202 passengers and will also feature a large bar and kiosk area, as well as five bathrooms. The vessel’s mid-deck will feature seating for 143 passengers – including 68 passengers in a spacious aft deck which has been designed to protect customers from the elements. The aft deck also provides access to the vessel’s open-air sun deck which is fitted with 56 seats.

Operational efficiency has been optimised via the installation of two 1029kW MAN D2862 diesel engines driving fixed pitch propellers. The vessel will have an operating speed of 25 knots and will complete the nearly 30-kilometre journey from Hillarys Boat Harbour in Perth to Rottnest Island in 45-minutes.

The new vessel is expected to be in operation in December, ahead of the peak tourist season in Western Australia.